DMV photographer deserved recognition -- Leanne Ferris

I was so pleased to see Michael Zeimet as the Wisconsin State Journal's Jan. 22 "Know Your Madisonian."
Having gotten a new Real ID last fall, Zeimet took my photo and we chatted just a bit. I hadn't seen him since retiring from the Department of Transportation at the end of 2008. I remembered him from the old Hill Farms building even though I didn't work in the DMV. He was unfailingly positive and always helpful.
I'm so very happy to see him given some larger-scale recognition.
Leanne Ferris, Madison