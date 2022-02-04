 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Letter to the Editor

DMV photographer deserved recognition -- Leanne Ferris

I was so pleased to see Michael Zeimet as the Wisconsin State Journal's Jan. 22 "Know Your Madisonian."

Having gotten a new Real ID last fall, Zeimet took my photo and we chatted just a bit. I hadn't seen him since retiring from the Department of Transportation at the end of 2008. I remembered him from the old Hill Farms building even though I didn't work in the DMV. He was unfailingly positive and always helpful.

I'm so very happy to see him given some larger-scale recognition.

Leanne Ferris, Madison

