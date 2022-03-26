Divesting from oil supports Ukraine -- Judith Stadler

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski asked the state of Wisconsin pension fund to support Ukraine by divesting from Russian fossil fuel holdings, worth about $90 million.

A spokesperson for the pension board said that finding buyers for those assets is difficult, given the situation in Ukraine. A Catch 22: We don’t want our state pension fund to hold these bad assets, but no one else wants to buy them. So it goes when moral and fiduciary issues collide.

The immoral Russian invasion of Ukraine is just one reason to think twice about holding fossil fuel stocks. Those of us concerned about the devastation of Wisconsin wetlands due to Enbridge tar sands oil pipelines have another reason.

And when we focus on our Paris Climate Agreement commitment to keep planet Earth from warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius, it should be crystal clear. We must stop investing in fossil fuels of all kinds, now.

Some private equity fund owners may be left holding the bag of stranded fossil fuel assets. They have to make their own moral decisions. By divesting, we can show that we support Ukraine, and all the people of the world. We hope the state pension board does the same.

Judith Stadler, Fitchburg