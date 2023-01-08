Divest from the greediest firms -- Guy Thorvaldsen

The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax report elicited a chorus of criticism about his creepy approach to making a living and not paying taxes. It also showed how a slew of U.S. corporate laws enable greed and blatant abdication of social or moral responsibility.

Need proof? Compare corporate profits to individual losses over the pandemic. When the chips are down, the rich get richer and the workers get fired.

So why aren’t people marching in the streets? We are afraid, swallowed up by financial insecurity. As long as investment in corporate stocks determine our retirement income, especially those of us lucky enough to have a pension (also market controlled) or a generative investment portfolio, we will continue to turn a blind eye to the moral corruption of corporate practices and essentially invest in the beast that enslaves us.

Think about it: The more corporations game the tax system, abuse their workers and undermine critical environmental regulations, the better retirement check we receive.

Be brave, folks. Let’s divest from morally and environmentally corrupt corporations, address corporate welfare, tighten the tax laws and bolster Social Security so we all can retire without fear.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection