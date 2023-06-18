One of the finest aspects of UW-Madison is its diversity, equity and inclusion. All are now under attack by GOP legislators who seek to defund efforts for these worthy goals toward enriching lives and fostering understanding.

When I came to Madison from a small, all-white, primarily Scandinavian community in Wisconsin I met and befriended people from other countries, cultures, races, religions, genders and ethnicities. These acquaintances and friendships were a major part of my education and prepared me for working, traveling and living in a diverse world.

Fear of diversity leads to misunderstanding at the most basic level, and war at the extreme. Failing to fund efforts toward understanding diversity, equity and inclusion will not prevent our world from being diverse -- it already is. Denying students the opportunity to learn how to live in such a world hampers their ability to survive -- physically, mentally and financially.

It would behoove our legislators to take some courses in diversity, equity and inclusion to learn how appreciating, respecting and understanding all people improves life for everyone here in Wisconsin and around the world.

Ali Bram, Madison