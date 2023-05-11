First, Martin Luther King Jr.’s words about a color blind society were a future dream, not a present reality to be implemented. Second, acting colorblind now ignores the real but unacknowledged (by folks like Vos) white privilege that still plagues our society. Ignoring white privilege allows unrecognized systemic bias to continue.

For example, put yourself at a table with three other people, one of whom has an abusive relationship to a third. Treating everyone at the table the same condones the abuse. Action is required to rectify the situation, which is what the diversity, equity and inclusion provisions are designed to do. Third, these programs actually benefits everyone. In my professional career as a writer of theology, my understanding was greatly enriched by the alternative perspectives brought to the subject by African American writers, both men and women.