Friday’s letter to the editor "Diversity policies fuel victimization" bemoans efforts to encourage inclusion and acceptance of diverse peoples and lifestyles because they allegedly are polarizing and “fuel self-pity.”

What is divisive about following biblical themes of acceptance, understanding and empathy? How is it that a student who feels seen and accepted or who can reach out to other marginalized students for support is somehow fueling self-pity?

Let’s teach that we are really more alike than different, the letter says. That’s great if you are a member of the privileged majority culture and want to act like there is no institutionalized racism or barriers to achievement. But it does little to move the chess piece forward for those who have not been granted access to that echelon.

“Self-perception of victimization is an excuse for under-achievement,” the letter opines.

But what if the majority culture segregated, enslaved, redlined and excluded you from our neighborhoods and schools? What about all the inequity we benefitted from?

Eric Farnsworth, Middleton

