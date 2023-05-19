The problem with diversity, equity and inclusion policies in education is that they are polarizing and can fuel self-pity rather than inclusivity.

These policies often focus on differences rather than similarities in humans. For example, Madison School District policy emphasizes advancing diversity in all its forms. This encourages individuals to identify with a group and its specific characteristics, whether that is LGBTQ, Black or Latinx, with an emphasis on superficial differences. And while this may be comforting to some, the result is polarization and victimization because youngsters perceive themselves as the label of the specific persecuted group rather than valuable members of the human race with capabilities of achieving goals.

More focus needs to be on concrete human similarities and achievements by minority groups. For example: At the college level, require a course focusing on achievements of people from different groups. At the K-12 level, do the same thing throughout the curriculum with an emphasis on the golden rule in interpersonal relations.

In both cases, discourage people who are different from perceiving themselves as victims. Self-perception of victimization is an excuse for underachievement and, frankly, is encouraged by many current diversity, equity and inclusion educational policy.

Jerry Darda, Madison

