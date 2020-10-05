 Skip to main content
Dittrich supports in-person schools -- Sarah Schulz
I’m hearing a lot of candidates talking about being pro-education while also being supportive of not reopening our schools. How can one be pro-education yet support an inferior education at the same time? The answer is simple -- they can’t.

This is why I support Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, for Assembly District 38. A mother herself, she knows that full in-person education is what our children deserve. She understands that while virtual options should be given to families who can’t make in-person education work, most students need in-person education to thrive and reach their full potential.

While some candidates talk about being pro-education, Dittrich actually is.

Sarah Schulz, Cambridge

