Letter to the Editor

Districts should decide curriculum -- Herb Bostrom

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by the recent bill proposed by the Wisconsin Senate to prohibit schools from teaching about systemic racism, sometimes mistakenly referred to as “critical race theory.”

Only one Republican, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, voted against the bill on the basis that such decisions should be left to local school boards. Allowing decisions that properly belong at the local level to be made there used to be a mantra for Republicans. But our current Legislature feels compelled to dictate what they feel is appropriate policy from the state level in all cases.

Their behavior convinces me about the truth of the adage: “Those who can, teach -- those who can’t, legislate.”

Herb Bostrom, Madison 

