District should cut duplicate services -- Ricardo Cruz

The Madison School District must stop duplicating social services at schools that are already available from the city.
Social workers, nurses and psychologists are positions that must be cut from the school budget. Madison residents pay for these services through city and state taxes, and many can access these service through public and private insurance. It makes no sense for the school district to use additional taxpayer funds to pay for these providers in-house as well.
This could possibly save millions of dollars annually that could go to funding actual education instead of co-parenting with district families. Contact the Madison School Board and let them know you agree. It's critical we get school district spending under control.
Vote "no" on the upcoming spending referendum to increase property taxes until the school district can get its spending under control.
Ricardo Cruz, Madison