I was glad to see the Madison School District and the Madison School Board reverse their position and reinstate security guard Marlon Anderson to the staff of Madison West High School. It appears the public outcry and national attention caused our leadership to rethink their past "zero tolerance" policy and consider context in his situation. Good for them for seeing their error and correcting it.
Now, how about we use the same rationale and consideration of context to review other recent staff firings or incidents. There have been a number of recent incidents where district staff used or referenced racial terms. Some were at West High School, where Anderson works. Shouldn't the district review these incidents again and determine if context would have changed their position or actions? And even if the staff members made mistakes, shouldn't they be able to apologize to their students or staff and have an opportunity, like Anderson, to come back to their school?
Our teachers work in a very dynamic and challenging environment. We can't expect them to be perfect. They need room to make mistakes, correct them, and keep their job. Even the School District and the School Board make mistakes.
Nick Jackson, Madison