District must be more transparent -- Merritt Moreno

I am an eight grader at Hamilton Middle School, and last year, my homeroom teacher was suspended and then quit for her use of a racial slur. This year, my homeroom’s assistant left Hamilton for the same reason.
In both instances, the Madison School District did not inform the students of any details, and neither time did we have a discussion about why the use of this slur was wrong. As students, we were expected to piece together what had happened from a vague email to parents and the suspicious absences of our teachers.
The district’s response was wrong and misguided. Ignoring the issue is the same as telling kids that the issue isn’t important, and worse, that we should continue to ignore and accept the use of racial slurs in the future. What’s more, it decreases trust between teachers and their students. Transparency should be our district’s main goal.
Merritt Moreno, Madison