The Madison School District's racially insensitive decision to fire a long-time employee who was interceding with an out-of-control high school student was wrong on many levels.
The decision gives that disruptive student bragging rights to claim he got security guard Marlon Anderson fired. This is about as corrosive as it gets to the atmosphere of the school.
Even worse, in what other job would working conditions allow for staff to be racially taunted and physically manhandled on a regular basis? The school district claims to be searching for more minority employees. Good luck with that if this is how it treats the ones it already has.
Glenn Schmidt, Sun Prairie