District hasn't listened to staff -- Emily Grambsch

Hey! Hello? Hey!
Listen up! Got your attention? Great.
Thanks. You’ve already listened to a teacher more than our superintendent and school district have.
Contrary to what you may have heard, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and the Madison School District have not asked, nor listened, nor collaborated with teachers and staff around reopening schools March 8. Teachers and staff are upset and frustrated.
Elementary staff members must return to their buildings this week. We all want to teach in person, but this is not OK for most.
Here are a few examples why:
Bilingual resource teachers have to move between multiple classrooms without vaccinations.
One class has 29 students. If 21 of those students want to return in person, how will schools safely accommodate that many students in a classroom with social distancing?
Concurrent teaching means that a teacher will wear a microphone. The teacher will teach students at home while also teaching kids on their computers in the classroom. How will this work successfully with 5-year-olds?
Do we want to be in person? Absolutely.
But let’s all have the opportunity to get vaccinated first. Let’s actually have a conversation between staff and the district to create solutions to classroom sizes and concurrent teaching concerns. Let’s better mitigate risk and serve everyone in our beloved community.