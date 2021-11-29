Disruptive behavior prevents learning -- Dave Pearson

It’s been 25 years since I retired from my 34-year career as a Milwaukee Public School educator. I was an upper elementary teacher, reading resource teacher, reading supervisor and an elementary principal for my last 12 years at Hampton Avenue School, where 70% of the students were Black.
My wife and I purposefully lived in integrated neighborhoods for those 34 years and promoted integration and racial justice. Nonetheless, Hampton School had students coming from disruptive homes, often without a father figure, often with kids raising kids. We had several sixth-graders having kids. Often young grandmothers try to help out, but often the kids suffered child abuse and other disruptive childhoods.
Back then some were advocating to lower the Black suspension rate, like the Madison School Board does now. Just as now, disruptive behavior prevents learning. An orderly classroom is needed, and administrators need to be supported to do that.
I urge the Madison School Board not to tie their hands.
Dave Pearson, Madison