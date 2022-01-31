Disposing batteries harms environment -- Chuck Friedrichs

I appreciated the State Journal publishing the Jan. 22 letter to the editor "Develop plan for solar panel waste" from a reader explaining the potentially high environmental cost of solar panel disposal.

This topic and the negative effects of "going green" are rarely printed or criticized in the Madison area at least.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. The real elephant in the room shadowing solar panel disposal is the battery disposal. Like solar panels, batteries cannot be recycled and will most likely end up in a landfill, maybe near you.

These are big batteries, hundreds to thousands of pounds each, needed to back up your solar panel array, help power your hybrid car or electric vehicle. They have a shelf life and will need to be replaced, usually around 10 years, using an automobile model.

Can you imagine, as solar and electric vehicle use is being promoted now, the environmental impact of hundreds of millions of large batteries being discarded at life cycle?

As the writer stated, "Solar should be a part of an energy future, but recycling programs are needed now." I can't agree more, especially regarding battery disposal.

Greenhouse gas reduction and using the sun as a renewable energy source have benefits. But let us be careful what we wish for in search of a cleaner environment.

Chuck Friedrichs, Madison