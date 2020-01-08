Dispensaries will not be like taverns -- Jerry Collins

Based on concerns from law enforcement about driving under the influence, it’s pretty clear people don’t understand how purchasing pot in Illinois is likely to work.
If Colorado is a model (and it should be), the marijuana dispensaries should work similar to a liquor store. You can purchase a variety of THC products -- smokable and edible -- in varying toxicity. Think of it like craft beers with different levels of alcohol by volume. Once you make a purchase, you then take it home for consumption.
Dispensaries are not taverns. They have no place for customers to sit and smoke their weed. So the likelihood of law enforcement encountering pot users weaving up Interstate 90 is very small. I think the notion of a big uptick in operating while intoxicated is based on lot of propaganda put forth by anti-pot forces. I'm not sure what their motive is.
Jerry Collins, Madison