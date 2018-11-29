The criticism of UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow for inviting an adult film actress to campus is hypocritical and misplaced.
American culture embraces the enormous pornographic video industry. Corporations make billions. Celebrities and the fashion industry push pornographic values including plastic surgery. Young people come of age with pornography as sex education.
College students really, really need to discuss the differences between screen sex and real life. There are a lot of issues. But, oh no, good gracious me, heaven forbid we actually talk about it with a worker in the industry. Heaven forbid we offend the sensibilities of Republican Party lawmakers who determine the budget.
An honest, on-campus dialogue might make them remember that their own party leader, President Donald Trump, has his own, um, personal history with adult film actresses. Oh, the hypocrisy.
Dylan Bennett, Shorewood