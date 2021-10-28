Discuss election reforms in public -- Terry M. Kramer

The state Legislative Audit Bureau report on the 2020 presidential election provided the essential information for one to understand how the election process takes place.

The report was requested by the Legislature to review the 2020 election. Some now want to conduct yet another investigation using the findings of the report.

This is not needed. The report clearly enumerates some 30 items that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should undertake to clean up procedures, monitoring, training and other issues. None of these items seem to be complicated. Staff should be able to make recommendations to the commission in a short time.

It also listed some items that the Legislature may want to look into to clarify vague statutes and provide direction to the WEC for future elections. This will require what will hopefully be bipartisan discussion with gubernatorial input. This, too, should be able to be resolved in a fairly efficient timeframe.

To reassure the voting populace that proposed changes are proper, all the discussions concerning changing the WEC operations or changes in state law should be conducted in the open. All substantive discussions should be in open rooms that can be monitored by the populace, press and interested parties.

Terry M. Kramer, Baraboo