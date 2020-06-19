Disbanding police is a fantasy -- Roger Johnson
Disbanding police is a fantasy -- Roger Johnson

The recent (over) reaction by those living in the la-la land of unicorns, rainbows and lollipops who want to defund, disband and replace police departments reminds me of a time back in the 1960s. 

At that time, the spaced-out "flower children" professed love, peace and drugs as a solution to everything. (The counter to that was, "Next time you get mugged, call a hippie.") 

Madison leaders should learn from that before they start jerking their knees, slashing law enforcement budgets and releasing prisoners. If they don't, then the Madison City Council should adopt a new official city motto: "Madison -- Where the inmates run the asylum."

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

