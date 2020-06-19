Disbanding police is a fantasy -- Roger Johnson

The recent (over) reaction by those living in the la-la land of unicorns, rainbows and lollipops who want to defund, disband and replace police departments reminds me of a time back in the 1960s.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At that time, the spaced-out "flower children" professed love, peace and drugs as a solution to everything. (The counter to that was, "Next time you get mugged, call a hippie.")

Madison leaders should learn from that before they start jerking their knees, slashing law enforcement budgets and releasing prisoners. If they don't, then the Madison City Council should adopt a new official city motto: "Madison -- Where the inmates run the asylum."

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac