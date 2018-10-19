It is good to see that South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to lift some sanctions on North Korea in hopes of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.
Nuclear weapons are obsolete as a deterrent to violence because the use of even one bomb is also a suicidal act. True deterrence comes from removing the occasions for war. The United States can match the Korean diplomatic effort by reducing our stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Keep the government out of the business of creating jobs by reducing the military and putting that money into project-based disaster relief, infrastructure projects and other limited projects.
Take this conservative approach further and transfer money generated by denuclearization into rural broadband internet to encourage self-employment. Most of all, spend this money on urban projects to revitalize neighborhoods, create urban gardens and eliminate poverty through project-based jobs.
We need to have the political will to build peace from the ground up, step by step. Moon Jae-in provides a role model for diplomacy, which is a true deterrence. Let's follow his lead. U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and President Donald Trump can all learn from his courage and commitment.
Penny Majors, Edgerton