Disarm police in the schools -- Katherine van Wormer

I've read convincing letters to the editor on the subject of police in schools. I've read moving examples of school resource officers who subdued violence before it escalated and who provided students with a sense of safety. On the other hand, some argue the presence of police promotes the school-to-prison pipeline.

A fair compromise would be to have the school resource officers available to establish trust with the kids and to get to know them. But they should never carry lethal weapons.

I fear that calls to 911, instead of relying on these officers who know the kids, would have worse consequences for all involved.

I applaud moves in the direction of conflict resolution through restorative justice. If you look up Fania Davis on Google, you'll see the outstanding work she and her associates did in the Oakland, California, school system that was riddled with gangs. The process brought together kids who were fighting, and got to the heart of the problem and promoted peace and healing. Community crimes went down as a result.

Katherine van Wormer, Madison