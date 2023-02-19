As Wisconsinites with disabilities prepare to vote, it is important that they understand their right to assistance if they need that with any part of the voting process. It is also important that election officials uphold this important right.

Last August, a federal court issued a ruling confirming that federal law guarantees that voters with disabilities may receive assistance in mailing or delivering their absentee ballot.

In spite of the court ruling, Disability Rights Wisconsin continues to hear from some disabled voters who have received incorrect information from their municipal clerk in their absentee ballot instructions. The incorrect information indicates that only a voter may mail or deliver their absentee ballot, without noting the exception for individuals with disabilities. This information contradicts the federal court order and has the potential to disenfranchise some disabled voters.

All municipalities and election officials must uphold the rights of voters with disabilities to cast a ballot, and to have assistance from a person of their choice, if needed. Clerks should make it clear that voters with disabilities may utilize help in returning their ballot and that this right is protected by federal law.

The Disability Rights Wisconsin voter hotline is available to assist with voting rights questions. Contact the hotline at 844-347-8683 or info@disabilityvote.org.

Barbara Beckert, Milwaukee

