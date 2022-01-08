Disabled athletes can't get credit -- Raia Ottenheimer

I’m disappointed with the Madison School District's physical education credit replacement policy.
For all four years I was enrolled at an area high school, I played varsity-level wheelchair basketball for the MadCity Badgers. The amount of time I spent at practices and tournaments was about the same as my friends who played on the school’s basketball team.
School administrators told me that district high schools offer physical education credit for varsity sports only if the sport is school-sponsored by a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
In 2018, we contacted the WIAA to request they add wheelchair basketball to their list of sports. WIAA told us that could only occur if a school had a wheelchair basketball team, and then proposed that the sport be added to the WIAA list of accepted sports. But not one high school in Wisconsin has enough eligible students to form such a team -- the MadCity Badgers consists of students from schools across Wisconsin.
The district's current policy is neither equitable nor inclusionary. It disproportionately benefits students able to participate in WIAA team sports without providing an equal opportunity for students with disabilities.
This credit replacement policy should include all sports demonstrating sufficient physical activity, regardless of WIAA recognition.