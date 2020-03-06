Diocese needs to change with times -- Maddie Raffel

After I completed eight years of Catholic school in the Diocese of Madison, I was left feeling more disconnected from my faith than ever before.
In 2016, I was able to go on a mission trip to Oklahoma City with my church. The mission trip program ended up providing exciting masses with upbeat music and a passionate priest. A few months later, we found out that they ended the mission trip program. This was heartbreaking because it had restored some of my faith and reminded me why I was Catholic.
Catholicism, at least in Madison, is dying. I know firsthand that many kids who get confirmed do not regularly attend church anymore. If the Diocese of Madison wants to keep Catholicism alive, it has to accept change.
The mission trip should be reinstates, and its masses should get a face-lift. We need priests who are high energy. The music should be played on a variety of different instruments with a spread of upbeat voices.
Mission trips and similar programs keep young Catholics engaged. The Diocese of Madison needs a revival. Otherwise, its churches will soon be empty.
Maddie Raffel, Monona