Diocese is taking sides on vaccines -- Maxine Nehmer

The Nov. 12 State Journal story "Diocese won’t host clinics" quoted a diocese officials saying the Catholic Diocese of Madison "has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue." This "issue" is allowing Catholic churches and schools to give the vaccine.
Either way, allowing or not allowing vaccines to be given will polarize one side or another. It is plain to see the sides are already drawn. I, as a Catholic, find this appalling.
Science tells us that the vaccine is safe and effective. If the vaccines are given at a Catholic school or church -- no one is forced to get it. These venues may be the easiest and/or only venues for some people to actually get their vaccines. Offering this service in church or school should not offend those who do not wish to take the vaccine. No one will push them to do so.
But for those who want the vaccine, it may save their life. I believe Jesus would try to help people any way possible including allowing churches to offer vaccine clinics.
Maxine Nehmer, Windsor