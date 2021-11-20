 Skip to main content

Diocese ignores pope on vaccines -- Mary Subkoviak
Diocese ignores pope on vaccines -- Mary Subkoviak

The Catholic Diocese has informed its parishes that they are not allowed to host COVID-related clinics at schools and churches because the diocese wants to “maintain its neutrality” on the issue. Pope Francis has stated that the vaccines "bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and we collaborate with one another."

Considering the proof of safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, the Diocese’s decision to disallow schools from hosting vaccination clinics contradicts the pope’s call for collaboration and does not demonstrate neutrality.

Mary Subkoviak, Middleton

