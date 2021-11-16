Diocese decisions on clinics aren't neutral -- Gail Krc

No one should believe that the recent decision by the Diocese of Madison forbidding local parishes from letting their facilities be used to vaccinate children allows it to stay “neutral.” The diocese has no "neutral" option on this issue.
Refusing to let its facilities be used for vaccination clinics sends the message that vaccinating children is not the right thing to do and not supported by the church. As a result, some parents who were unsure about vaccination will decide not to vaccinate their children. These children, or other people around them, will be more likely to get COVID and possibly be very ill or die.
Pope Francis has urged us all to be vaccinated, saying, “Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.” The Madison Diocese should follow its leader on this issue.
Gail Krc, Middleton