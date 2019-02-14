Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., has died, and his family and friends are mourning his passing. Those of us who are so inclined pray they will find peace and comfort as they grieve.
The congressman is being lauded across the nation for his distinction as the longest-serving congressman in our history -- 59 years. His tenure is emblematic of the most dangerous barrier we have to a functional government that does the work of the people. Our founders envisioned citizen legislators -- not professional career politicians.
The reality of lifelong tenure has shifted the focus from working for the people, which requires problem solving and truth telling, to the next re-election cycle. The number of legislators who have been in office for more than 20 years is astounding. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, limited the president to two terms. It's time for the 28th Amendment to limit the terms of those elected to Congress.
Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains