I've been wondering how long we can go on using digital systems that have been shown to be vulnerable to hackers of all kinds.
On at least four occasions I have been notified that a major company's computer system has been hacked and that my personal data could be at risk. I had done all the right things to "protect" myself, but the companies that I had to entrust my information to were unable to secure their systems properly.
It appears that all of the entities we rely on to function as a society are now horribly at risk. How long can we go on using a system that is so vulnerable and so intertwined into our daily lives?
Thomas Gebhart, Madison