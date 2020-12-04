Dig deeper during this season of giving -- Jeff Russell

In this season of goodwill, donations of time and money are needed now more than ever. The economic fallout from the pandemic has touched all of us, but very disproportionately. Witness recent market highs that will benefit a fortunate slice of society while many struggle mightily.
To mention one example that I know well, earlier this year the Odyssey Project team at UW-Madison inquired about basic needs among its adult learners and their families. Odyssey offers humanities classes for adult students facing economic barriers to college.
The inquiry revealed that basic needs -- a healthy meal for the day, rent, even bus fare -- are growing more out of reach. Imagine the frustration for people genuinely doing their best to make ends meet and to improve conditions for themselves and their families.
While volunteering at a food bank, I was saddened to recognize some of my own professional colleagues gathering groceries for their families.
Someone who works at one of Dane County’s largest charitable organizations recently informed me that requests are up substantially.
Giving campaigns are in full swing. Please, if at all possible, dig a little deeper this year. As Maya Angelou said, “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.”
Jeff Russell, Madison, dean, Division of Continuing Studies, UW-Madison
