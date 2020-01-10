Diets won't lead to healthier life -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

If dieting for health and well-being is your New Year’s resolution, it is unlikely to accomplish either, given the estimated 95% failure rate for diets leading to long-term weight loss.
What other product with a 95% failure rate would we buy and then blame ourselves for its failure? As a registered dietitian with nearly 40 years of experience, I have seen a great deal of harm caused by dieting. A seemingly innocent diet can be the catalyst for a full-blown eating disorder.
Research shows weight cycling makes people heavier than when the cycle began. Promotion of true, lasting wellness can be fostered by adopting an approach such as "health at every size" or "intuitive eating." The "health at every size" philosophy promotes balanced eating, life-enhancing physical activity, and respect for the diversity of body shapes and sizes. Intuitive eating encourages people to use inner cues for hunger and fullness to guide eating. These approaches are weight-neutral but have been shown to promote health.
If you are interested in true health, a peaceful relationship with food and your body, and wish to exit the diet merry-go-round, I urge you to investigate these options.
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison