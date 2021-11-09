Did Aaron Rodgers have a 'breakthrough' case? -- Al Rickey

As I head toward my COVID booster in a few weeks, it is challenging to sympathize with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who pursued alternative ways to deal with COVID-19.
He potentially infected other human beings and didn't trust vaccine science. Rodgers sought out and used homeopathic remedies that apparently failed, at least in the eyes of some who are sitting on the sidelines.
Many in the medical community have refused vaccinations for a variety of reasons. Give Rodgers a tiny bit of room on his personal choices. He's not an anti-vaxxer and denied being a member of "flat earth" society.
Rodgers did research and sought homeopathic treatment. According to reports, his go-to receiver, Davante Adams, contracted COVID-19 even after being vaccinated and suffers from a "breakthrough" case. Is Rodgers' infection a "breakthrough" case as well? Maybe.
Is it possible that the three-time NFL MVP missed his opportunity to develop immunity to COVID by avoiding the jab? Maybe.
Rodgers did, however, fail miserably on one point. He could not develop immunity from the "Monday morning quarterbacks" who have launched blistering personal attacks.
Al Rickey, Madison