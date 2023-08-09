Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel indicting fraudulent electors in her state provides hope for Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors being held accountable.
In the meantime, Robert Spindell continues to sit on the Wisconsin Elections Commission as perhaps the most notorious of Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors. Spindell bragged about successful Republican efforts to limit Black and brown citizens from voting in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterms. As a leader in the state Republican Party, Spindell is free to engage in election activities. But having proven that he does not believe in free and fair elections, he should not be sitting on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Senator Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, appointed Spindell to the commission. LeMahieu continues to ignore pleas from constituents for Spindell’s removal. It is time for the excellent Capitol press corps to get LeMahieu on record as to why he thinks it is appropriate for a fraudulent elector and vote suppressor to sit on the Elections Commission. LeMahieu needs to be held accountable for his non-action in this matter.
Jill Jokela, Madison