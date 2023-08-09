In the meantime, Robert Spindell continues to sit on the Wisconsin Elections Commission as perhaps the most notorious of Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors. Spindell bragged about successful Republican efforts to limit Black and brown citizens from voting in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterms. As a leader in the state Republican Party, Spindell is free to engage in election activities. But having proven that he does not believe in free and fair elections, he should not be sitting on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.