 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Development ruins State Street charm -- Margaret Marriott
0 comments

Development ruins State Street charm -- Margaret Marriott

  • 0

While everyone is waxing ecstatic over the prospect of a pedestrian mall on State Street in Madison, nobody seems to be looking at the fate of West Johnson Street in the blocks near Downtown, where increasing numbers of multi-story buildings are turning the streetscape into a solid wall. When both sides of Johnson Street fall to the wrecking ball, the street will become a canyon, blotting out the sun.

The latest high-rise project affects both Johnson and State streets. The change will be a boost to the tax rolls. But has it occurred to anyone that impacting State Street with high-rise apartments and expensive shops makes the proposed State Street promenade a complete non-starter, killing the goose that laid the golden egg?

Nobody ever flocked to enjoy the amenities of a neutered street lined with zombie architecture.

Margaret Marriott, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics