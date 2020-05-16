Development plan looks like an ice cube -- Joan Eggert
I am totally unimpressed with the pictures of Urban Land Interests' proposed building for the Capitol Square in Downtown Madison.

The large glass structure looks like a giant ice cube sitting on top of the various older buildings (or perhaps like an aquarium for very large fish). To me, it does nothing to enhance the older buildings and tie their preserved bits of architecture together. Instead, it looks incongruous and utterly ridiculous.

They should go back to the drawing board and come up with a more suitable plan before anything is approved.

Joan Eggert, Sun Prairie

