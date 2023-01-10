Development made road more dangerous -- Katie Sellner

I have lived in the Swan Creek neighborhood of Fitchburg for 10 years and live two blocks from the fatal crash on South Syene Road. I also served on the resident committee tasked to provide recommendations for its redesign.

I haven’t yet heard if speed was a factor in this crash, but I have witnessed many cars that speed with little police enforcement. I also walk the area, crossing South Syene Road daily. But due to the traffic and speed, I cross almost exclusively at the marked pedestrian crossing at South Syene and Ninebark Drive, just south of the crash site.

The real issue is that the neighborhood, built in the last six years bordering South Syene Road to the east, should not have been built until South Syene Road was reconstructed first. The city of Fitchburg decisionmakers and land developers may have prioritized the promise of revenue from future tax collections and profits from the sale of homes.

I have never heard South Syene Road called “Syene Speedway,” but many of us refer to the houses on South Syene Road as “the houses that were built too close to Syene.”

This combination of poor design and decision-making skills by the city of Fitchburg can’t be undone, unfortunately. What a shame.

Katie Sellner, Fitchburg

