Could we please acknowledge the effects of climate change now? Even if our governor does not want to be proactive about climate change, our municipalities need to be.
Quit granting building permits that develop farm fields and green spaces. Those areas absorb extreme heat and water. Perhaps Old Sauk Road east of the Beltline in Madison would not have flooded so badly if there wasn't so much development uphill on Old Sauk Road west of the Beltline.
We have not seen the end of this crazy weather nor the worst. Was all the money from development worth having to beg for $100 million in emergency funds and the increase we all will experience in insurance premiums?
Rachel Angel, Oregon