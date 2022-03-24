 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Development feels like a done deal -- Jude Wagner

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

I read with interest about the proposed addition of more apartments and business spaces at the corner of Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive in Madison. But there was no mention of the obvious increase in traffic on a two lane road that this development would generate, or the increased traffic on adjacent residential streets.

Have there been any traffic studies done? I didn't see that mentioned in the article. I can't see how this intersection can handle it. The road can't be widened any more, because stuff has already been built right up to the edge of the existing road.

I know there's supposed to be a public input meeting about this, but I feel its already a done deal.

Jude Wagner, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics