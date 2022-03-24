Development feels like a done deal -- Jude Wagner

I read with interest about the proposed addition of more apartments and business spaces at the corner of Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive in Madison. But there was no mention of the obvious increase in traffic on a two lane road that this development would generate, or the increased traffic on adjacent residential streets.

Have there been any traffic studies done? I didn't see that mentioned in the article. I can't see how this intersection can handle it. The road can't be widened any more, because stuff has already been built right up to the edge of the existing road.

I know there's supposed to be a public input meeting about this, but I feel its already a done deal.

Jude Wagner, Madison