Developers should preserve history -- Leigh Barczi

What a wonderful surprise in last Sunday's paper to see the article "Farmhouse set for next act," about how the historic 132-year-old farmhouse that formerly housed an Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Madison is being saved.

Kudos to Northpointe Development for its dedication to repurposing historic buildings. A similar stance was taken a few years back with the decision to keep the farmhouse across from Oakwood on Mineral Point. Both times the developers incorporated the old structures into the new developments.

I wish the rest of the developers would follow their lead. Downtown Madison is getting to be unrecognizable with all the huge holes in the ground where vintage buildings once stood. Many of the developers only follow the money, and quickly go for the grandest building possible -- and the city allows it. When you drive through the streets of Downtown, especially Johnson and University, it's as if you are driving through a tunnel as you are shadowed by these monstrous buildings.

I wish developers would take into consideration the "feel of the area" before inserting a huge building that doesn't fit in with rest. For example, the City Row condos on East Johnson is newer construction that fits the vibes of the old houses and businesses in the area.

But that's wishful thinking.

Leigh Barczi, Madison