Developers must preserve history -- Gary Werner

The March 17 story, “Apartment Tower Proposed,” about a new building planned for the 800 block of East Washington Avenue was encouraging because of how the new building is proposed to fit in with the historic buildings on the block.
Developers would preserve the original, former Gardner Baking Co. building at 849 E. Washington Ave.
The developer’s sensitivity in respecting the former Gardner Baking Co. building by proposing to preserve it and the two story frontage on East Washington Avenue is commendable. Preserving the brick building’s texture and color maintains the visual richness of this masonry for people using this major artery while maintaining its multiple layers of history.
The proposed redevelopment on the 300 block of State Street announced recently should be done this way. The proposed tower should be built behind and around the existing two story buildings maintaining the eye-pleasing character and walk-ability of State and Gorham Streets. If re-using the existing buildings is not feasible why can't their facades be retained and incorporated into the new building?
To preserve the historic and aesthetic quality of our iconic streets, like State Street, Madison should make preservation of these older buildings or building facades a requirement for new infill development.
Gary Werner, Madison