Developers must preserve history -- Gary Werner

The March 17 story, “Apartment Tower Proposed,” about a new building planned for the 800 block of East Washington Avenue was encouraging because of how the new building is proposed to fit in with the historic buildings on the block.

The developer’s sensitivity in respecting the former Gardner Baking Co. building by proposing to preserve it and the two story frontage on East Washington Avenue is commendable. Preserving the brick building’s texture and color maintains the visual richness of this masonry for people using this major artery while maintaining its multiple layers of history.