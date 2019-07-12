Everywhere I go in the city, I see more new construction and new neighborhoods being built. And with that, more and more land being paved over.
So, now the city would like the homeowners to address the problem of runoff into the lakes by building rain gardens and installing rain barrels. Really? It would seem to me that all that new asphalt and concrete would have more of an adverse effect on the lakes than my front yard.
Why aren't the builders required to build adequate retention ponds for all the new neighborhoods and strip malls to make up for all the land they paved over? Maybe that would eat into their profit margin too much.
Jude Wagner, Madison