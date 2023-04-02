Middleton needs a mayor who can hold developers more accountable.

One of the best developments in my 30 years of living in Middleton (or during my entire life while living in Dane County) was when Marshall Erdman hired Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk. They were nationally known architects and community planners. He hired them to help Erdman develop the Middleton Hills neighborhood.

Erdman's company is were Kathy Olsen previous worked and Erdman's development was happening while Olsen was living here. Olsen is the one who understands what constitutes good, thoughtful development -- with projects that complements their surroundings.

But Olsen's opponent didn't live here at the time of Erdman's development, when we had better and more productive discussion that held developers more accountable. Supporting tall, oversized buildings on lots that are too small isn't good for Middleton.

We're now needing our next mayor to be someone with this historical perspective of what is best for our city. The only way we can ensure better development is when we have a nonpartisan leader who can facilitate a more productive, balanced discussion.

If you live in Middleton, please vote for Olsen for mayor.

Tom Yost, Middleton

