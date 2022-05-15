 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Developers can't ignore climate -- Anne Walker

Within the last few years, the city of Madison redid its comprehensive plan -- and comprehensively made plans for more density.

Some of that density is locate along the bus rapid transit corridor to help provide transportation. This is especially important in the Isthmus with very few roads and more traffic all the time.

Not too long ago, the Isthmus and other neighborhoods were inundated with flood waters. Some of these same locations are being considered for dense infill development. The Isthmus is deficient of parks, greenspaces, community gardens and trees. We also face increasing urban heat and global climate change.

While I very much appreciate the need for more housing, I hope as a city we also pay attention to resilience and sustainability.

Anne Walker, Madison

