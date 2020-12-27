Develop system to allocate vaccines -- Ryan Erickson

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we knew there would be an end in sight. We also knew that from a supply-chain perspective, that the delivery of the cure -- at every intersection -- would be a slog.
As the vaccine works its way across the globe, there doesn't appear to be a consistent, predictable way of selecting who receives it next. One simple way would be to devise a number that takes into account your risk factors, and then assigns you a number. Those with the highest number go first. Simple.
If you are a health care workers, elderly, or if you have a pre-existing health condition that has shown to be a contributing factor to dying from the disease, you receive a high number.
Take into account all variables, assign numbers, understand the number of doses available, and those that are predicted to be available, and come out with a number that roughly assigns you the month you are likely to be vaccinated.
I'm sure there is a better process that is transparent, understandable and fair -- but I haven't seen one yet. Someone out there has to be smarter than me.
Ryan Erickson, Madison