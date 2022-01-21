Develop plan for solar panel waste -- Bill Walters

Aside from aesthetics or farmland use issues, going solar seems like a no-brainer. Greenhouse gas reduction and the sun as a renewable energy source are big benefits.
But there are other costs beyond the initial purchase price. Even though solar manufacturing has a carbon footprint of its own, a way bigger issue is the potentially high environmental cost of solar panel disposal in the future.
Solar panels do not produce power forever. They degrade over time. And harsher weather (exacerbated by global warming) is speeding up the process. Many current projections show hundreds of millions of panels coming offline in the 2030s. That's a lot of material and only a decade away.
Most broken, expired or replaced panels are landfilled. Besides being an unfortunate waste of resources, these panels could possibly release silicon, cadmium and tellurium from the landfill process with unknown long-term effects.
Solar should be a part of an energy future, but recycling programs are needed now. Before going solar please ask your solar sales representative for a cost/benefit analysis that includes all the costs. At least asking that question will get the issues out as ones that are important.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg