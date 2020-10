Detaining children isn't a pro-life policy -- Dianne Haskins

The Trump administration is currently “housing” over 500 children in cages. These children were kidnapped from their families, and now the Republican administration cannot locate their parents.

At the last debate, President Trump said the children were well cared for. Later, NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff said: “I was one of the reporters I guess the president mentioned, they invited me to go to the epicenter of this policy … what I saw was little children sitting on concrete floors, covered by mylar blankets, supervised by security contractors in a watchtower, it makes me sick every time I recall it. And Physicians for Human Rights … called this torture … the American Academy of Pediatrics called this state-sanctioned child abuse.”