Destroyed history can't be replaced -- Thomas Miller

Most of us watched in disbelief a few years ago when ISIS militants smashed priceless ancient artifacts. I was saddened when I realized what was lost for all time. How could anyone have such a disregard for history?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But as George Santayana said: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." And so, we see the defacement and tearing down of statues of Columbus and several Civil War officers. Have we not learned anything?

If a statue is offensive, then it should be removed. But don't just destroy it by mob rule. Use it as an opportunity to teach why the statue may not be appropriate and retire it. When the statue of football coach Joe Paterno became a symbol of tolerance of sexual abuse, it was removed and people learned why it had to be removed.

With regard to the Civil War, be careful what you destroy. About 750,000 Americans (Union and Confederate) died in the war to preserve the Union and abolish slavery. It may be the most important event in our brief history. And when the war was over, President Abraham Lincoln was dedicated to reconciliation. Had he not been assassinated, the healing process may have been quicker and more complete.

A respect for history requires us to first consider what might be lost when we destroy something that cannot be replaced.