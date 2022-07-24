Despite climate crisis, joy can exist -- Tom Umhoefer

The other morning, I woke feeling down -- the same general mix of bad news along with COVID caution that limits my social activities. Lurking over all this is climate change.

I’ve been a climate activist with Citizens’ Climate Lobby since November 2013. We’ve been steadily pushing a huge boulder up hill all these years. Now we’re stalled and the rock is inching downhill in spite of our efforts. We could use a little help here, guys.

Climate legislation might happen, but it won’t happen unless our leaders hear from those who are concerned about the increasingly severe climate events. Please write or call your congressional leaders in Washington and let them know you want action on climate.

Before coffee, I walked the trails on our four acres. Our plant, bird and animal kin were up and about. We are kin with these folks, not by blood but by shared DNA. They were doing their thing for their own purposes, but their beauty, song and actions lifted my spirits some. That's why we must help each other, being kin and all.

Jeremiah is a bullfrog. He’s everybody’s friend. Joy to our world, everyone.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton