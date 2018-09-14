I very much agree with the State Journal's Tuesday editorial, "It was the summer of Bucky love." What a great idea and what fun.
I did not have the opportunity to see all of the statues, but I do have the special edition of "Bucky on Parade" from the May 20 State Journal.
Thinking about the auction that will generate money for such a worthy cause, I wonder if it would be possible to produce small copies of the statues to be sold with the purpose of raising more money.
I would sure love to have my favorite Bucky sitting on my desk or coffee table. Thank you to all the people who put together such a great public event. It sure is fun living in Dane County.
Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie